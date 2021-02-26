Rose M. Duke

Rose Marie Shultz Duke, 78, passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Born in Columbia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Sarah and Charles Shultz. She is proceeded in death by two brothers, Charles (Chub) Shultz, Jr. and William (Bill) Shultz, and one sister, Alverta. She was the wife of Abram Duke, Jr. for the past 64 years.
In addition to her husband, Rose is survived by five sons and one daughter: Abram Duke III; Jeffrey S. Duke; Tony L. Duke; Timothy M. Duke; Tracy Ann Duke Nixdorf; and Mitchell D. Duke. Rose also has three daughters-in-law: Carol, wife of Tony; Penny, wife of Timothy; and Tammy, wife of Mitchell. Eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren also survive.
Rose held a life-long career before retiring at ITT Grinnell/Anvil in Columbia. She was a member of St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church in Columbia. She resided in Washington Boro, PA for the past 53 years where she and Abram raised their six children. Rose will remain in our memories as a devoted wife, loving mother, and a friend to many.
A funeral service will be held for Rose on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home in Columbia at 1:00 PM. A viewing will be held one hour prior, and burial will take place following the service at Washington Boro Cemetery. If attending, please abide by CDC guidelines by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Kidney Foundation: kidney.org/donation. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Columbia/Landisville. www.clydekraft.com