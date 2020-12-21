Rose M. Brewer, 75 of Manheim passed away on December 20th, 2020. She was born in Columbia to the late Paul and Martha Jones and was a lifelong resident of this area. Rose was a graduate of Columbia High School and enjoyed fishing and gardening. She adored her family and treasured spending time with them. Rose loved the Lord.
Rose leaves behind her husband of more than 40 years, Sam Brewer of Manheim; her children, Al, husband of Kim Frankhouser of Salem, IN, Rob, husband of Stephanie Frankhouser of Lancaster, Tammy, wife of Bob Frady of Bainbridge, Tom, husband of Lynn Brewer of Manheim, Sam, Jr., husband of Peggy Brewer of Marietta; 19 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; 3 siblings, Roy, husband of Bonnie Jones of Columbia, Bob, husband of Marian Jones of Columbia, Marion, wife of the late Ralph Freeland of Columbia. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Austin and two sisters, Juanita Steffy and Janet Martzall.
Services for Rose will be private and at the convenience of her family. She will be laid to rest at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Hospice for All Seasons Foundation, 280 South Hill Dr., Grantville, PA 17028. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.