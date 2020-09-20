Rose M. (Boose) Musser, 77, formerly of Garden Spot Village, New Holland, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020.
In addition to her parents, Elwood and Myrtle Boose, she was preceded in death by her brother, Elwood Boose, Jr.
Rose is survived by her husband, Carl V. Musser, her son, Brian D. Musser of Mercer Island, WA and her sister, Barbara Nolt, Reamstown.
Rose graduated from Cocalico High School in 1960. She was employed by the former Sperry New Holland for 12 years and then by Charles M. Shirk Trucking, Inc. for 16 years.
She was a member of St. John's Center United Church of Christ.
Inurnment will be private at Memory Gardens, Ephrata. Kindly omit flowers. If desired, memorials may be sent to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
