Rose Louise (Leonard) Miller, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, died peacefully, Friday, February 25, 2022, at the Paramount Senior Living Center in Maytown, PA. Mrs. Miller was born April 2, 1926 the daughter of the late Vito and Mary (Calabrase) Rinaldi (Leonard). She was a graduate of the former Ramsay High School. Rose had been employed for many years by the Westinghouse Corporation. She had resided on South Geary Street in Mount Pleasant until August of 2016. She then became a resident of Paramount Senior Living Center until her death.
Rose is survived by her sister in-law, Doris Leonard of DuBois, PA, her nephews, Kevin and Norma Leonard of Edina, MN and Scott and Sharon Leonard of Elizabethtown, PA, her nieces, Suzanne and Tom Boyd of Surprise, AZ, Christine and Earle Noel of Paeonian, VA and Lori Leonard and Jon Payne of Wichita Falls, TX. She is also survived by 16 grand-nephews and nieces and 18 great grandnephews and nieces. In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her husband, George Miller and by her brother, Amos. Rose loved having visits from her family and friends along with the newest members of her extended family. She always held Mt. Pleasant close to her heart and she cherished the memories of her life there.
Family and friends are invited to attend Rose's Memorial Mass at St Pius X Roman Catholic Church, Summit and Silver Streets, Mt Pleasant on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 9:00 AM. Inurnment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the MPVFD, 100 S. Church St., Mt Pleasant, PA 15666 or to Grane Hospice, 1200 Camp Hill Bypass, Suite 205, Camp Hill, PA 17011 in Memory of Rose Miller. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Galone-Caruso Funeral Home, 204 Eagle Street, Mount Pleasant. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at: www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com
