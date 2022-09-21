Rose K. Fasig went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Brethren Village. Born in Compass, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Rose Zambo Kuch.
She graduated from Scott Senior High School in Coatesville, now known as the Coatesville Area School District. Rose worked for Susquehanna Bank, now BB&T, retiring after 22 years in 1992.
She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Lancaster, where she was active in the Women's Circle.
Rose is survived by her son, Steven married to Diane Fasig of Elizabethtown; her grandsons: Matthew married to Sabrina Fasig of Lancaster, Justin married to Erin Manning of Lancaster, and Brandon R. Fasig of Elizabethtown; her son-in-law Michael Manning of Columbia, and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cheryl L. Manning, and her six brothers and 5 sisters.
Friends will be received on Friday, September 23, 2022 from 1:30-2 PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, with the Funeral Service to follow at 2 PM. Interment in Conestoga Memorial Park.
Please omit flowers, making memorial donations to Grace Lutheran Church, 517 N. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
