Rose G. Turnowchyk, 93, of Lancaster passed away Tuesday, August 29, 2023. Born in Buck Run, PA she was the daughter of the late Michael and Kathryn (Hopko) Gober. She was the wife of the late Martin Turnowchyk who passed away in 2002.
She worked as a postal clerk for the USPS for over 19 years before retiring in 1992. She was a member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees where she served as the past president.
Rose was an active member in her community where she was a member of the Millersville Senior Citizen Club and was a past Inspector of Elections for Manor Township. She was also a member of the National Right to Life, PA Right to Life and the Pro-Life Federation.
She was a longtime member of St. Philip's Catholic Church and was involved in Guys & Dolls, Women's Auxiliary, and she also volunteered for bereavement luncheons, church festivals and attended Bible Study classes.
Rose was an avid walker and reader and enjoyed traveling along with her late husband, Martin, all over the USA and many other countries.
She is survived by her son, Joseph Turnowchyk husband of Carol of Gap, PA. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Jessica, Caitlin (Kyle), Audrey (John), Gregory (Meredith), Alex (Kaitlin), Andrew; two great-grandchildren, Elliott, and Carter; brother, James T. Gober husband of Marion of Woodbury, NJ. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Beverly Turnowchyk, her son Martin Turnowchyk husband of Kathy of Jacksonville, FL, and several siblings.
Her friends, co-workers, and extended family all cherished her for her wit, kindness, her love of others and her feisty spirit. She gave freely to many charities and many people in her lifetime. She cherished her religion and her church, and held God as the center of her life. She prayed daily for herself and for others, her prayer chains became a request for many people.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17603. Interment to follow in St. Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 10-11AM at the church on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rose's memory may be made to the church at the above address. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com