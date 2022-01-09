Rose E. High, 67, of Lititz, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, died peacefully on Monday, January 3, 2022 at the Lancaster General Hospital. Rose was the loving wife of the late John S. High who died on December 24th of 2021 just 10 days before her passing. They were married and devoted to each other for 34 years. Born in Mocanaqua, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Florence DeFrain Balliet, and the foster daughter of the late Emerson and Margaret Shiner Honse.
Rose worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse for 17 years throughout South Central Pennsylvania. She was an active and faithful member of Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, Lititz, where she volunteered with “Living Hope” the cancer care ministry at church. Rose enjoyed counted-cross stitch, spending time at the beach in North Carolina Outer Banks, and collecting anything strawberries. She will be missed by her faithful companion, an American Staffordshire dog named Bentley. Rose had a deep love and passion for her family; she cherished all the time she spent with her husband, children, and grandchildren. Rose made friends easily and always wanted to help anyone she could in life; she had a determined spirit with a kind and compassionate heart.
Surviving are two daughters: Tanya, wife of G. Richard Smith III of Lancaster; Dina, wife of Daniel Shurley of Forsyth, GA; a son, Dwayne, husband of Chrissy High of Lititz; eight grandchildren: Michael, husband of Jacqueline Kononchuk, Bradley McCauley, Lillian High, Katelyn Starner, Andrew Starner, Mason Smith, Kyle Smith, and Samantha High; two great-grandchildren, Daniel and Andrew Kononchuk; three sisters: Eileen, wife of John Orr; Brenda, wife of Ronald Titus; Sandra, wife of John Ridgeway; and her Balliet siblings of one sister and three brothers. Preceding her in death is a son, Benjamin Austin; two sisters: Barbara Woss and Kathleen Kleintob; and ten Balliet siblings.
A Celebration of Life for Rose will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Rose’s memory to: Matthew 25 Thrift Shop, 48 East Main St., Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.