Rose E. Heffner, of Marietta, PA, formerly of Gap, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Pleasant View Communities. She was the wife of Russell L. Heffner with whom she celebrated 68 years of marriage on September 16th. She was born in Schuylkill Haven, daughter of the late Joseph D. & Eva Burkert Roeder. She was a member of Calvary Monument Bible Church of Paradise, where in the past she taught Sunday School, was the choir director and organist, served on education boards, and taught Good News Clubs. She graduated from Schuylkill Haven High School class of 1949. Rose taught organ and piano in her home for many years.
Surviving besides her husband are 3 children: Michael R. Heffner of California, Joseph D. husband of Deborah Coates Heffner of Willow Street, Dorothy Rose wife of Kenneth E. Knouse of Mount Joy, 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will take place at Calvary Monument Bible Church, 1660 Mine Rd., Paradise, PA 17562, on Thursday, July 18th at 10 a.m. with Reverends Robert M. Reid and Ronald Shupe officiating. There will be a time to greet the family from 9 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be in the Schuylkill Haven Union Cemetery at approximately 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made is Rose's honor to Children's Evangelism Fellowship, P.O. Box 348, Warrenton, MO 63383.shiveryfuneralhome.com