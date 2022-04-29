Rose Anna Redcay, 90, of Columbia passed away on April 26, 2022. She was born in Hanover, PA and was a lifelong resident of this area. Rose leaves behind her children, Richard and Lupe Emlet, Steven and Joyce Emlet, Susan Emlet, Charles Emlet, Diane Emlet, Randy Emlet; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and a large extended family.
Services for Rose will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Grand View Memorial Park in Lebanon. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Faith Outreach Center, 475 Anderson Ferry Rd., Mount Joy, PA 17552. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville