Rose Ann "Sis" Mummert, 73, of Lancaster, died peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Manor Care. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Harry J. and Rose E. D'Agostino Brown.
Rose was always the big-hearted caregiver who would spend the last dollar out of her pocket for someone else. A stroke that occurred nearly ten years ago left her the inability to speak well, which was difficult for her as she loved talking to people. She took great care of her parents, especially Nan, and loved and cared for her granddaughters. She enjoyed doing puzzles, collecting Beanie Babies and other collectibles. Cooking and baking were favorite pastimes and her chicken pot pie and cookies were among her specialties. Rose loved animals, especially cats, family social gatherings, and traveling to the beach.
She is survived by her son, Carl E. Mummert (Allison), her brother, Gerald Brown, two granddaughters, Emily M. Mummert and Caitlyn E. Mummert, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers: Harry "Sonny" Brown, Jr., Robert Brown, and Fred "Butch" Brown.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held for Rose at Riverview Burial Park in Lancaster. The family wishes to include everyone and will make available a webcast of the graveside service that can be found at http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/51283162 beginning Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Rose's name to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603.
