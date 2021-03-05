Rose Ann Repsch

Rose Ann (Bassler) Repsch, 89, of Quarryville, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 1, 2021. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Robert G. Repsch, Sr. her parents, and nine siblings.
She is survived by her 5 children, Robert G. (his wife Donna) Repsch, Jr., David P. (his wife Janet) Repsch, Darlene Zachery, Annette J. (her husband Jeff) Frackman, Justin (his wife Melissa) Repsch; 14 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.
Rose was a faithful member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, Quarryville, PA.
She enjoyed gardening, camping, spending time with family, and had a deep love for animals.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 955 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, PA on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Mark Speitel as celebrant. Final Commendation and Farewell will follow in St. Catherine's Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Rose's memory to the Lancaster SPCA, 848 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. CDC protocol will be followed. reynoldsandshivery.com