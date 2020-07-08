Rose Amelia (Passaniti) Murphy, 82, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the wife of Eugene Murphy and they celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary on January 19th. She was the daughter of the late Paul and Jennie Lombardo Passaniti.
Rose graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School and considered herself a housewife and loving mother but was also employed by the Hubley Manufacturing Company, Fulton Bar, and McDonald's.
Rose was the type of person that saw the good in everyone and was willing to help anyone. However, her strong Italian heritage came out once in a while and she could be a little spit fire.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Robert, husband of Susan Murphy and Martin, husband of Kelly Murphy, all of Lancaster; a brother, Mike Passaniti of Ohio, four grandchildren, Lindsay Jones (Stephen), Kevin Murphy (Ashely), Andrew Murphy and Joshua Murphy, four great-grandchildren, and a large extended family. She was preceded in death by brothers, Paul Passaniti, John Swartz and Joe Passaniti and two sisters, Kass Reynolds and Millie Ewing. Rose was deeply connected to her siblings and enjoyed family gatherings.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Rose's Graveside Service at Riverview Burial Park on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Mark Kopp officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
