Rose A. Scheid, 80, of Lancaster, entered eternal rest on September 17, 2020. She was born at home in Martic Forge, the 14th of 15 children (the youngest of the 10 who survived childhood) to Jacob H. and Clara F. (Groff) Aukamp. She died peacefully at her home with family at her bedside. She was known to have nine lives and finally used the last one.
She attended a one room school through eighth grade, Red Hill School. Despite what you may have heard, she did not walk both ways uphill. Her high school years were at Penn Manor High School. The yearbook quote "though she be but little, she is fierce" described her throughout her life.
During her teen years she worked in the notions department at McCrory's in Lancaster as well as babysitting jobs. After she married, she was the ultimate mother and homemaker, returning to the work force after her divorce, working at the Jay Group and finally in customer service at the Bank of Lancaster County until her retirement.
She enjoyed roller skating in her younger years, and it has been told that she was quite skilled. She developed a love of reading early in life and was quite an avid reader; eventually convinced to read on her Kindle instead of holding larger books. She spent hours working on puzzles. She will be remembered for her cooking and baking, and some of her recipes call for just the right amount of an ingredient which she determined by the taste test. She loved to be surrounded by her flowers. She enjoyed traveling and spent many vacations at the beaches. Above all else was her love of family and friends and spending time with them. Babysitting her grandchildren was a joy for her. She was the hostess for many family and friend gatherings.
She has been a member of St. Anthony's in Lancaster for the past 56 years, where she was a regular at mass, always sitting in the same general area on the left side of the church until the more recent years.
She is survived by her 5 children: Dr. Vicky Scheid (Geoffrey Long), West Grove, PA; Harry "Butch" II (Alicia Pfautz), Lititz; Anthony (Sharon Nolt), New Holland; Perry (Wendy Fitzkee), Lititz; and Cynthia Charles (Dwayne), Lancaster. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren (Alexander and Kaitlyn Long; Dr. Christopher, Matthew, and Andrew Scheid; Kirsten Vavreck and Kyle Scheid, Cheryl Marchuck and Christa Hotchkiss), 4 great-grandchildren, a brother Paul Aukamp, Lancaster, sisters K. Ruth Aukamp, Columbia and Florence Hess, Washington Boro, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers: Ernest Aukamp and Charles Aukamp and her sisters: Elsie Kabino, Josephine Hamby, Clara Aukamp, and Mabel Zeckman as well as 5 other sibings that died during early childhood.
Donations in her memory can be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12PM on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 501 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Interment will follow in St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 6-8PM on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. Covid-19 precautious will be followed.
