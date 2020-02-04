Rose A. Fisher, 88, formerly of Lampeter, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on February 2, 2020 at Pleasant View Retirement Community. She was the wife of the late Harold Fisher, who died in 2017.
She was born in Lancaster, PA to the late John L. and Mary Elizabeth (Simmers) Minney. She attended the former Strasburg School.
Rose was a homemaker. She was a charter member of Lampeter United Methodist Church and a longtime volunteer at Refton Fire Company.
Rose is survived by five children; Susan (George) Brown of Columbia, SC, Nancy Warren of Strasburg, William Fisher of Dauphin, Gary (Sheryl) Fisher of Manheim, and Joseph Fisher of Lititz, nine grandchildren, twenty-four great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and a sister, Dorothy Frymeyer of Lebanon. Rose was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harold, her parents, and her siblings; Richard Minney, Anna Weaver, Mary Hagen, Jean Fair, and Ronald Minney.
There will be a viewing on February 6, 2020 from 9:00 – 11:00AM at Lampeter United Methodist Church, at the corner of Village and Book Roads, Lampeter, PA. The funeral service will start at 11:00am at the church. Interment will follow at Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Hospice For All Seasons Foundation at 280 South Hill Dr., Grantville, PA 17028. To leave an online condolence, please visit: BachmanSnyder.com717-687-7644
