Roscoe "Rock" Weinrich went to be with the Lord on March 21, 2021 in Grand Canyon Village, Arizona after briefly battling pancreatic cancer. He fulfilled his wish to see the Grand Canyon surrounded by his family. Born September 7th, 1950 in Frankfurt, Germany, Rock lived there with his military family until he was nine years old.
Rock is survived by his devoted, loving wife of 44 years, Vicki T. Weinrich and their children, Erik F. Weinrich (Conestoga, PA) and Megan M. Weinrich (Lancaster, PA). Also surviving are his daughter, Robin M. Shaw (Alta Loma, CA) and eight grandchildren, Noah and Jocelyn Weinrich, Rhys, Paxton and Lincoln Weinrich-Brunner, and Ethan, Halie and Hanna Shaw.
For twenty-five years, Rock practiced as a journeyman electrician including eight years with American Chain & Cable, York, PA. After serving his apprenticeship in West Palm Beach, FL, Rock worked for electrical contractors in Palm Beach, Broward, and St. Lucie counties in Florida. Once in York, PA, Rock transitioned to electrical wholesale. When in Lancaster, PA he worked for Joseph E. Biben Sales, Corp. based in Philadelphia, PA.
Always the consummate family man, Rock spent many summer and fall afternoons coaching Spring Garden Township (York, PA) baseball and basketball and helping with soccer. He was a welcoming face to many kids throughout the years, many of whom considered him their "grandfather."
While members of First Presbyterian Church in York, PA, Rock and Vicki spent a number of years as the middle school youth group leaders. Both were proud to spread the practical word of God to group members. Rock attended Victory Church in Lancaster, PA and was a member of the Lancaster Liederkranz Social Club.
A celebration of Rock's life will take place April 17th, 2021 from 1-5 PM at 1844 Krystle Drive, 17602. Brief services to begin at 1:30 PM which will conclude with memory sharing and storytelling. If desired, contributions in Rock's name may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project via the website at www.woundedwarriorproject.org. To leave a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »