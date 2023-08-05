Roscoe D. "Ross" Kauffman, 81, of Lewistown and formerly of Manheim passed away on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at Geisinger-Lewiston Hospital. Born in Mount Joy Township, he was the son of the late John S. and Mary Dupler Kauffman. He was the loving husband of Kay L. Bard Kauffman with whom he shared 56 years of marriage. Retired in 2013, Ross was a heavy equipment mechanic for Rohrer's Quarry. He proudly served in the United States Army.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are two sisters: Vera Arndt of New Holland and Velva "Faye" Heisey of Elizabethtown. He was preceded in death by four brothers and seven sisters.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ross' Graveside Service at Milton Grove Cemetery, Milton Grove Road, Elizabethtown on Monday, August 14, 2023 at 2:00 PM. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
