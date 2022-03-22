{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}Rosario Rivera, 87, of Lancaster passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022 at home surrounded by family. Born in Lares, Puerto Rico, she was daughter of the late Pedro Medina and Juana Maria Gonzalez. She was preceded in death by her late husband Vicente Rivera, with whom she celebrated 60 years of marriage, and her son Porfirio Valentin.{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}She is survived by five children, Julio Caraballo of Rochester, NY, Elsie Yera wife of Olfredo, Maria Rivera Figueroa wife of Miguel, Noemi Rivera-Rosario wife of Edwin, and Naomi {!W2AMP}#8220;Bibi{!W2AMP}#8221; Rivera, all from Lancaster, PA, and three step-sons who she loved so much, Anastacio {!W2AMP}#8220;Andy{!W2AMP}#8221; Rivera husband of Betsy, Carlos Rivera husband of Connie and Noel Rivera husband of Cecilia, also from Lancaster, PA. She is also survived by 27 grandchildren, and several great and great-great grandchildren. More than anything, she enjoyed being with family.{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}Rosario was a member of the First Apostolic Church (Templo La Hermosa). Rosario was a homemaker, but before becoming a homemaker, she worked at Victor F. Weaver, Inc. in New Holland, PA. She was an extraordinary cook and loved feeding her family and anyone who walked through her doors. She absolutely loved babies and she was a lover of vibrant colors, bright flowered dresses, and gardening. A few of her many talents were singing and creating silly little rhymes with song. She also helped her husband restore houses and house-flipping long before it was known as such.{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}Family and friends will be received between 6-8pm on Thursday, March 24th and again between 1-3pm on Friday, March 25th at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home {!W2AMP}amp; Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Interment will follow in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. {!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
