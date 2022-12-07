Rosanne Miller, 86, formerly of Conestoga, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Moravian Manor Communities. Rose shared 62 years of marriage with her husband Mervin R. Miller before his death in 2019.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Clarence E. and Rose (Rensberger) Lackey. She worked as a nurse's aide at the former Golden Living Center on N. Duke Street in Lancaster, and she also did private care. Later, Rose drove for Eschbach Bus Service and the Solanco Area Senior Center.
She was a skilled and creative cook, and her family enjoyed the many delicious meals she made. She loved playing cards and could be very competitive at 500 Rummy when playing with her friends. An accomplished seamstress, Rose made her daughter Eileen's school clothes and repaired her sons' Darrell and Ron's torn jeans. She even made Eileen's wedding dress. Rose loved to read mysteries, and watch Murder, She Wrote, Matlock, and the Hallmark Channel. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Rose enjoyed bus trips around the states with her husband and close friends, and later in life she took an art class and painted beautiful oil landscapes. Having an eclectic interest in music, Rose listened to Mannheim Steamroller, Andr Rieu, contemporary gospel, classical, and soft rock.
She worshipped at New Life Assembly of God with Mervin.
Having suffered from Alzheimer's for about 4 years, the disease replaced her stubbornness and occasional fierce temper with a mellow attitude but never changed her strong and stoic character.
Rose is survived by her daughter, Eileen M, wife of Dale White, Landisville, two sons, Ronald E. Miller, husband of Barbara, Conestoga, and Darrell L. Miller and significant other Becky Beiler, Millersville; 7 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandson; and her sisters, Patricia, wife of Robert Eby, and Ellen, wife of the late Bobbie Thomas. In addition to her husband Mervin, Rose was preceded in death by her sister, Judith, wife of Paul Weidman, her brother, Clarence Joe Lackey, Jr., husband of Barbara, and her daughter-in-law, Sue Miller.
Rose's family will greet friends from 10 to 11 AM, followed by a celebration of her life at 11 AM with Rev. Moses Baker officiating, on Friday, December 9, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George Street, Millersville, PA 17551. Interment in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a memorial contribution to Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4152, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
To send online condolences please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com