Rosann Eileen Miller, of Elizabethtown, died at Hershey Medical Center on December 4, 2020. She is survived by her husband Richard, her sons Matthew, married to Tina, and Andrew, whose wife is Brooke. She is survived by her siblings, Richard, Steve, and Jeff and Candice.
Rosann lived in the country near Elizabethtown, where she sold Avon for many years, after which she worked at Kmart, and then the Hershey Medical Center, where she spent fifteen years before retirement.
She and her husband were members of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown for more than fifty years. Because of the coronavirus, she will have a memorial service there after the disease has been conquered and the danger to attendees is over. On Thursday, a service will be held at the Dimon Funeral Home in Tower City for family only. The pastor will be David Wolverton. Friends who wish to make contributions should send them to St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown. To send condolences or for more information please visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
