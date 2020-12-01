Rosalyn D. Warren, 96, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy, on Friday, November 27, 2020. Born in Coatesville, she was the daughter of the late Domenic and Rose (Pitcherella) DeLoretta. She was the loving wife of the late Arthur D. Warren, Jr., who preceded her in death in 1999.
A devout Catholic, Rosalyn spent her life surrounded by family, and she loved her family deeply. She was also a very strong and independent woman. Rosalyn worked at a textile mill and was proud of operating multiple looms at once even though she was petite. In later years, she worked as a secretary in the transportation industry, where she met her husband.
Rosalyn crocheted beautiful afghans as special gifts for her family members. She enjoyed knitting and sewing and spent her free time reading. Rosalyn also loved to cook and bake Italian sweets; biscotti and pizzelles were her specialties. She cherished the many travels she had with her husband.
Rosalyn will be greatly missed by her loving son, Ronald M. Cozzone, of Lancaster; her grandchildren: Elisabeth A. Christmas, wife of Donald G. Braun, of Lancaster; Christopher D. Cozzone, husband of Ana, of Lancaster (currently in the Philippines); Amy Christmas Halteman, of Lancaster; and Nicholas A. Cozzone, husband of Brenda, of Landisville; her great-grandchildren: Elisa and Rosalina; her daughter-in-law, Donna E. Cozzone, of Lancaster; and her sister-in-law, Eileen "Beck" Ashworth, wife of Donald, of Lancaster. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Rosalyn was preceded in death by her daughter, Dolores Christmas and her siblings: Dolores DeLoretta, Marie DiYenna, Anna Ficca, and Michael DeLoretta.
Family and friends will be received for a viewing from 9:30AM to 10:30AM, Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated following the viewing at 11:00AM at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 501 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602, with Fr. Matthew C. Morelli as Celebrant. COVID protocol will be strictly followed. Rosalyn will be laid to rest beside her husband at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Cemetery, Parkesburg. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »