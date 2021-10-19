Rosaline A. Cook, age 81 of Gap, passed away on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the Reading Hospital of Rehabilitation. She was the wife of the late Albert L. Cook, Jr. who passed away on September 7, 2017. Born in Ipswich, England, she was the daughter of the late James B. and Louie Fredarica Webb Warnes. In her free time, Rosaline loved reading, going for walks, cake decorating, and spending time with her family.
Surviving are 2 daughters: Susan Ann, wife of Philip Melsa of Kesgrave, England, and Amanda J. wife of Saysavath Ratjavong of Gap, 4 grandchildren: Rachelle and her partner Stuart Clarke, James and his wife Laura Melsa, Ty and Mai Ratjavong, 3 great-grandchildren, Kyle Melsa-Clarke, Lucie and Callum Melsa, and 4 siblings: Edward “Teddy” Warnes, James Warnes, Vivien Dunckley, and Margaret Hartsharne, all of England. She was preceded in death by 3 siblings, George Warnes, David Warnes, and Mary Leggett.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »