Rosalind Printz Geisenberger, a 62-year resident of Lancaster County and much-loved Mom, Mema, and Grandma passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 after a short illness. She was born in Philadelphia in 1934 to the late Eleanor Meyers Printz and Jerome Nathan Printz.
Ros married Jacques H. Geisenberger, Jr. in 1956. She is survived by four children -- Steven (Christine Sable), Robert (Karen Kosterlitz), Lynn Barbell (Alan), Richard (Marci Muskin) and eight grandchildren -- Wesley, Nicole, Justin, Eli, Robyn, Elliot, Harry, and Dana. She is also survived by her brother Bill Printz (Bernice) and sister-in-law Libby (wife of her late brother Jerry Printz), as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She grew up in the Oak Lane section of Philadelphia, was confirmed at Congregation Keneseth Israel and graduated from Olney High. She nurtured lifelong friendships with schoolmates, camp friends, co-workers, and neighbors throughout her 85 years -- often travelling to Philadelphia for long luncheons and chats.
Ros earned two Associate's Degrees – one in Business from Temple University and another in Accounting from Franklin & Marshall College. Her first job was in Philadelphia at the Fleer Corporation with the best job ever – taste testing Dubble Bubble gum.
Ros applied her accounting skills in numerous jobs and volunteer activities. She worked for the Manheim Auto Auction, KD Tools, Permutit/Zurn Industries, and Hamilton (Swatch) Watch over a 25-year career.
She was an active member of Congregation Shaarai Shomayim where she served as its longtime Treasurer, as a President of Sisterhood, and was twice named the Congregation's "Woman of the Year." In retirement, she graduated from Leadership Lancaster's Senior Leadership Program and volunteered for many years at Lancaster General Hospital's business office. She enjoyed the many friends she made through SilverSneakers at the Universal Athletic Club.
Nothing meant more to Ros than family and she took great pride in the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren. She looked forward to regular visits, holidays, and special events, and no gathering was complete without a great meal. Ros prepared an outstanding brisket and prime rib with roasted potatoes. Many a relative looked forward to a tray of a lebkuchen each December, and the best creamed chipped beef on rye imaginable.
Relatives and friends are invited to a service at Groff Funeral Services at 528 West Orange Street in Lancaster (parking is available onsite) on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 11:30 AM. Family visitation begins at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow immediately thereafter at Shaarai Shomayim Cemetery, 223 E. Liberty St., Lancaster.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Shaarai Shomayim, 75 East James St., Lancaster, PA 17602, or a charity of your choice. Please visit the Rosalind Geisenberger Memorial Page at
