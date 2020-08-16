Rosalind A. Martin, 69, of Ephrata, went into the arms of the Lord on August 12, 2020. Born in Easton, PA she was the daughter of the late Robert F. and Gwendolyn E. (Mertz) Ackerman. She recently celebrated her 28th wedding anniversary with David G. Martin.
Rosalind was known for her sense of humor and wit. She loved her family and friends and was always willing to help anyone. She enjoyed traveling, especially to the beach, collecting teddy bears, and recently she enjoyed relaxing with a good book. Most important to her, was her faith. She was very dedicated to her church and participated in a few church choirs.
She will be sorely missed by her husband David, children: Robin Rochow of Ephrata, and Robert Wolfinger husband of Erin of Missouri City, TX, grandchildren: Benjamin, Hunter and Kelly, and sister, Janice Hanus wife of Rev. Theodore of FL. She was preceded in passing by her parents and sister, Kay L. Sears.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10AM at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 2nd Lock Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603 with Pastor Steve Verkouw officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Rosalind's name may be made to Hospice & Community Care, hospiceconnect.org/give
