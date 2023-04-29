Rosalina Wilson May 9, 1964 - April 13, 2023 58 Years Old

Rosalina Wilson, 58, passed away on April 13, 2023 after a long fought battle with cancer at the Hospice & Community Care Center in Mount Joy, PA. Born in Havana, Cuba on May 9th 1964, the was the daughter of George Wilson Camay and Idelisa Soria de la Cruz.
She came to the United States in 2001 with her only daughter Nayla. Her entire purpose in life was to provide a better life for Nayla and herself. She was a beautiful person inside and out. All that new her cherished her optimism, joy and love of life. She was an avid hiker, bike rider and all-around nature lover. She truly felt at peace when she was in nature, enjoying Gods creation. She also was a member of the Community Mennonite Church and volunteered her time to The Fulton Theatre and UNTO Humanitarian aid. She constantly helped those in need and most importantly gave her love and passion to all those she encountered.
Surviving is her daughter Nayla O'Leary and her son-in-law Simon O'Leary.
A celebration of Rosalina's life will take place on Saturday April 29, 2023 at 11AM at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA., 17543 with a time to receive friends one hour prior.
