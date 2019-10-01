Rosalie "Rose" M. Stevenson, 77, Millersville, PA, formerly of Strasburg, PA, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. She was the widow of the late George E. Stevenson who passed away in 1997.
Born in New Providence, she was a daughter of the late Donald and Dorothy Swayne Findley.
She had retired from Good n' Plenty Restaurant.
Rose was a member of Lampeter United Methodist Church. She had previously been a member of the Red Hatters, Lancaster, and the West Willow Senior Citizens. Following her grandchildren's activities was her passion.
Rose is survived by 2 children, George E. Stevenson Jr. (Connie), Lancaster, Michelle Parke (Rick), Millersville; grandchildren, Jeff, Justine, Kelly, Kate, Christina, Cimberlee; 5 great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Tom Keperling, and 2 siblings. She was predeceased by a daughter Kim Keperling, and 3 siblings.
Friends are invited to attend funeral services at Reynolds Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing one hour prior to the service from 10-11:00 AM. Burial will be in Quarryville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. www.reynoldsfuneralhome.net