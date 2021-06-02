Rosalie "Rose" (Garman) Beck, 79, of Schaefferstown, Lebanon County, passed away on Wednesday May 26 at Lancashire Hall, Lancaster. She was the daughter of the late Lester and Mary (Dickersheid) Garman.
She is survived by 4 of her 14 siblings, Larry Garman of Denver, Fred Garman of Ephrata, Ruth Anne (Garman) Brumbach of Ephrata, Theressa (Garman) Purcel of FL, 2 of her 4 children, Korby Beck of Reading, Jared Horning of Schaefferstown, life partner Jay Horning of Schaefferstown, and 7 grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by 2 children, Lisa and Max; and 10 siblings.
She enjoyed reading, watching movies, crossword puzzles, bird watching and working in her flower gardens.
A drop-in Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Dove Westgate Church, 1755 W. Main Street, Ephrata PA 17522.
The celebration will be held in the cove from 6-8 pm.
If desired, memorial contributions in Rose's memory may be made to TNT Youth Ministry, 510 Stevens Rd , Ephrata PA. 17522.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
A living tribute »