Rosalie D. Mayers, 84, of Mount Joy, formerly of Maytown, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 8, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital with her family by her side. Born in Milton Grove, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Dupler) Kauffman. Rose was the wife of Donald E. Mayers with whom she celebrated 51 years of marriage.
Rose attended Donegal High School. In her early years, Rose was employed at the former Farm Diner, AMP, Inc. (TYCO), and New Standard Corp. She retired from the Manheim Auto Auction after ten years. She was a Christian and member of numerous churches over her lifetime. Rose enjoyed collecting all types of ceramic and stuffed bears, watching the game show network, following the Phillies, and taking trips to the mountains. She was a huge Kenny Rogers fan.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Don, are three children, Dawn Reynolds of York, Toni Crawford, wife of Paul of Palmyra, and Donald V. Mayers, husband of Jennifer of Ephrata; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Vera Arndt of Lebanon and Velva Heisey of Elizabethtown; and a brother, Rosco Kauffman of Lewistown.
She was preceded in death by 5 sisters and 4 brothers.
A graveside service will be held at Maytown Union Cemetery, 133 East High Street, Maytown, PA 17550 on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com