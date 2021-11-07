Rosalie A. “Rosie” Johnson, 83, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Calvary Homes. Born in Martic Township, she was the daughter of the late George W. and Melba (Hershey) Johnson.
Rosie was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, class of 1955. For her entire working life, she was employed as a nurse’s aide, most recently at Hamilton Arms.
Having a simple life, Rosie never married and lived, until recently, in the home she grew up in. Over the years she had many friends, and being a true caregiver at heart, she cared for many friends that were in need. Rosie had a compassionate heart for animals, always willing to take in a stray cat that needed a home.
She is survived by nieces, Susanne Kline, wife of Larry, of Willow Street, and Kathryn Ares, wife of Wayne, of Florida, and a nephew, Charles Stevenson, husband of Peggy, of Washington Boro. She is also survived by many cousins and extended family.
Rosie was the last of her immediate family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Clarence H. and James L. Sauder, and a sister, Minnie Stevenson.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Landisville Mennonite Cemetery, 173 Church Street, Landisville, PA 17538.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Rosie’s memory to Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, 26 Millersville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603.
