Rosalie A. Fenicle, 73, of Manheim, PA, formerly of Brunnerville, passed away on Monday morning, June 14, 2021 at Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital in Lebanon. Born in Lebanon, she was the daughter of the late Edward L. and Anna D. Chimeleski McGinnis. She was the wife of Kenneth L. Fenicle for 56 years on September 3.
Rose attended Ephrata Grace Church. Prior to retiring after 27 years, she was the owner of Country K-9 Designs, a pet grooming salon. She also was employed part time by Paw Print Gifts in Lititz. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, and sewing.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children, Christine L., wife of Kevin Shenk, of Lititz, David L., husband of Laurie Willard Fenicle, of Manheim, Cyndi M., wife of James Brundege, of Simpsonville, SC, and Andrew J., husband of Angie A. Parks Fenicle, of Maytown; nine grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a brother Charles Edward McGinnis who died on October 29, 1998.
Services are private. There is no public viewing. Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made in her memory to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
A living tribute »