Rosa Lee Troians, 83, of 135 Brian Dr., Ephrata, PA went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, Mar. 24, 2021 after a several month illness. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late John M. and Nancy E. Jacobs Younger. She was the wife of the late Paul Troians who died in 1978.
Rosa was a quality control inspector for J.L. Clark Manufacturing, Lancaster. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Leola where she served in the nursery, Bible School, and the Corner of Hope clothing bank. She enjoyed sewing, cooking for her family, helping raise her grandchildren, and her light was her great-granddaughter.
Rosa will be lovingly missed by: her children, Victoria married to Robert Cunningham, with whom she resided, John E. Troians, Lancaster; three grandsons, Zachary, Matthew and Benjamin Cunningham; a great-granddaughter, Isabelle Cunningham; sisters, Bertha Helt, and Beverly Younger, both of Lancaster; nieces and nephews including Kevin Antol and William Younger whom she helped raise. She was preceded in death by: brothers, Charles, Andrew, Elmer, John and Lester Younger; sisters, Margaret Younger, Ellen Horst, Thelma Antol and Ada Scheid.
Funeral Services: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Mar. 30, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church, 18 Quarry Rd., Leola, PA 17540 with viewing from 1 – 2 p.m. Covid precautions will be observed. Interment: Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. Memorials welcomed to Zion Lutheran Church. Furman's – Leola
