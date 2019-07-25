Rosa Hernandez, 54 of Lancaster, passed away at home Tuesday morning, July 23, 2019 after a courageous fight with cancer. Born on May 21, 1965 in Guayama, PR she was the daughter of Sixto Montanez and Andrea Santiago. She was the wife of Jose R. Hernandez whom she married on May 25, 2002.
Rosa currently was employed with Johnson & Johnson with whom she worked over 24 years. Prior to Johnson & Johnson, she worked for Tyson. Rosa loved her church, Jesus Cristo Es El Rey and teaching the word of God. She was a very personable and giving person. When not working she loved being at home with her husband and her dog, Sport.
Rosa will be missed by her husband, Jose; her parents, Sixto and Andrea of Lancaster; brothers, Angel Montanez of Lancaster, Santos Figueroa of Puerto Rico and Elisa Figueroa of NY; sisters, Mayra Montanez, Martina Montanez and Dayana Montanez, all of Lancaster, Ada and Primi Figueroa, both of Puerto Rico, along with several nieces and nephews. Rosa was preceded in death by her son, Omar Vega and daughter, Jaushua Hernandez.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Rosa's funeral service on Saturday, July 27 at 11AM from Jesus Cristo Es El Rey Church, 440 Pershing Avenue, Lancaster. Friends will be received at the church on Friday evening, July 26 from 6-9PM and on Saturday from 10-11AM. Interment will be held in the Mellinger's Mennonite Cemetery. Please omit flowers, memorial remembrances may be made in Rosa's memory to the Humane League of Lancaster County.
