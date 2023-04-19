Rosa Garcia, 80, passed away on April 16th, 2023 after a long, fought battle with a lengthy illness. Before becoming ill Rosa enjoyed cooking and sewing.
Born in Patillas, Puerto Rico on April 22nd, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Pastor Diaz; Gabriela DeJesus and the wife of Luis Lebron Garcia. She is survived by 7 siblings Aida Ramirez, Nilda Perez, Luz Diaz, Antonio Diaz, Enrique Diaz, Carmen Diaz and Mercedez Gonzalez and proceeded in death by 4 brothers Julio, Domingo, Roberto and Rojelio Garcia.
Rosa leaves behind her 10 children Luis, Lucy and Maribel Garcia, Edwin, Evelyn, Armando and Carlos Delgado, Magaly Gray, Rosita Megginson, and Jocelyn Suarez. As well as her 31 grandchildren and 68 great-grandchildren.
Please join us on Thursday April 20, 2023 at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home at 141 East Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Viewing will be at 12:00 PM with the service starting at 2:00 PM.
