Rosa E. "Rubia" Mendez, 77, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly early Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lares, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Pedro Rodriguez and Isabel Feliciano. Rosa was the beloved wife of Felix "Alcapuria" Mendez, and they shared almost 60 years of marriage.
Rosa was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and devoted her time to her home and raising her family. She enjoyed playing bingo, coloring, crafting and collecting purses. She attended In The Light Ministries Church, Lancaster, and Calvary Church of Lancaster
In addition to her husband, Rosa is survived by her children: daughters, Demetria "Demi" Diaz (Oswaldo), Isabelle "Sasa" Mendez, Marion "Mama" Mendez, Naomie "Mimi" Mendez, and Rosa "Jeannie" Mendez; sons, Marcos "Marc" Mendez, Pedro "Pete" Mendez (Alicia Garcia), Jose "Coco" Mendez (Sonia), and Antonio "Tony" Mendez; a sister, Irma Rodriguez; and a brother, Renaldo Pabon. She was preceded in death by her son, Johnny Mendez; her grandson, Pedro Mendez, Jr.; sister, Aida Rodriguez; and brothers Wilfredo, Adrian and Anibal Rodriguez.
A viewing will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 6 – 8 PM at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 East King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 12:00 PM at In The Light Ministries, 415 S. Shippen Street, Lancaster, PA, 17602, where the family will receive guests beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
