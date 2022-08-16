Rosa Dawn Horst, 30, of Stevens, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at The Gardens at Stevens.
She was born in Watertown, New York to Cleon R. and Karen R. (Wenger) Horst of New Holland.
Rosa had attended Springville Mennonite Church.
In addition to her parents, Rosa is survived by paternal grandparents, Allan M. Horst, husband of Linda Martin of Mannsville, NY; maternal grandparents, Martin Z. Wenger and Verna W. (Rutt) Wenger of Lititz; 6 siblings, Lori Beth Horst, wife of Timothy Hoover of Orrstown, Calvin W. Horst of Newburg, Ernest W. Horst, husband of Delphine (Wenger) of Edgar, WI, Karen Faith Horst of Newburg, Sadie Marie Horst of Newburg, and Albert W. Horst of Newburg.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, August 18, 2022, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at the Farm Crest Chapel, Fairmount Homes, 1100 Farm Crest Drive, Ephrata. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022, 8:45 AM at the Farm Crest Chapel, Fairmount Homes, with further services at 9:30 AM, at Springville Mennonite Church, 580 Springville Rd., Ephrata. Burial will take place in the Springville Mennonite Church Cemetery.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
