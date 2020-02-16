Rosa A. "Rose" (Johns) Frady Tyson, 94, passed away peacefully at her home in Marietta on Sunday, February 9, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born Thursday, April 2, 1925, in Lebanon, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Susan (Reich) Johns. She was first married to Lloyd "Ike" Frady, Jr. until his death on March 14, 1964. She was later married to Norman Tyson until his death on February 23, 2017.
A homemaker, Rose was a longtime member of Marietta Community Chapel. In addition to attending church, she also enjoyed spending time at the Columbia Senior Center. Above all, she will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
She is survived by a daughter, Tina M. Dyer, of Marietta; a step daughter, Patricia A. Archer, of Canton, OH; seven grandsons, one granddaughter and numerous great-grandchildren as well as Rose's extended family and caring friends. In addition to her husbands and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan A. Lewis, a brother, John Williams Johns and a step son, Norman E. Tyson.
A Memorial Service will begin promptly at 4 PM (visitation to follow the service) on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Marietta Community Chapel, 1125 River Road, Marietta, PA 17547, with Pastor David Harnish officiating. Private burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted with the Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 29 North Gay Street, Marietta, PA 17547, 717-426-3614.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions memorial contributions may be made in Rose's memory to Hospice & Community Care, www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org or to Marietta Community Chapel.
