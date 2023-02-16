Rory M. Kieffer, 61, of Terre Hill, passed away on February 13, 2023 at Wellspan Ephrata Hospital. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of the late Marvin R. M. Estella (Weaver) Kieffer.
He was employed as an estimator for Terre Hill Concrete and Foreseen Concrete and later worked for Pepperidge Farm. He enjoyed playing sports, such as hockey and softball.
Rory is survived by his children; Kyle R. Kieffer, Tyler M. husband of Alyssa C. Kieffer and Madason L. Kieffer. Also surviving is his grandson; Arthur N. Kieffer and his siblings; Richard L. Kieffer, Reggie C. Kieffer, Rolene J. Haas and Rodney L. Kieffer.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his sister; Rochelle A. Spacht, a stillborn sister; Rose Marie Kieffer and his pug; Leo.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 209 E Main Street, Terre Hill, PA 17581. There will be a viewing held for one hour prior to the time of service. Burial will be held in Terre Hill Cemetery.
Friends may send flowers or make contributions to the K9 Wounded Warriors Fund at www.k9sforwarriors.org/
A living tribute »