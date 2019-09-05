Roosevelt McFadden, Jr., 61 of Lancaster, PA, transitioned to eternal life on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Born December 11, 1957, he was born to the late Roosevelt McFadden, Sr. and Elouise (Jones) McFadden.
Roosevelt was employed by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for 43 years, as CVL Specialist, as well as President of United Steelworkers Union #285.
Roosevelt was a "Great Debater." He would start off by saying, "What do you think about this?"
He was a member of the Mt. Horeb #14 F & AM, serving his lodge in several capacities. He was also a member of Silvery Moon #56 Order of the Eastern Star, where he was Past Patron. In both the grand lodge and Grand Chapter he served as IT, Computerization Technology.
He is survived by his wife, Venia McFadden; son Willie James Robinson; granddaughter, Cy-raia Maddock Robinson; mother, Elouise McFadden; two sisters, Delores Gonzalez and Wanda McFadden; nephew, Keshone (Rahena) McFadden; nieces TyShearca (Dwayne) Washington, Monay Gonzalez.
Viewing will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Bright Side Baptist Church, 515 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, PA from 9am-11am with service to follow. Masonic Services will be held at 10am. Interment: Riverview Burial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Estep Brothers Funeral Home.