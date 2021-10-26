Ronnie Jay Fisher, 66, passed away from a sudden illness on Friday, October 22, 2021 at The Gardens at Stevens. Born in Lancaster, PA, Ronnie was the son of the late Robert E., III and Barbara Ann Beardon Fisher.
A lifelong resident of Lancaster, he graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School, served in the U.S. Air Force and went on to work in the commercial plumbing industry. He grew up attending the First Presbyterian Church.
Ronnie was a quiet considerate man. His interests included fishing, hunting, golf, harness racing and Penn State Football.
Ronnie is survived by a sister, Barbie, wife of Tom Shirk, brother, Randy Fisher and companion, Carol, niece, Ashley, nephew Jason, grandniece, Scarlett and cousins in New Orleans. He was preceded in death by Aunt Pat.
A Graveside Service will be held at Riverview Burial Park, 1100 S. Duke Street, Lancaster, on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Dale Parmer officiating.
Memorial donations in Ronnie’s name may be made to the Salvation Army, 131 S. Queen Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
