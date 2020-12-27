Ronnie E. Wynegar, 63, of New Freedom, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020 at his residence. He was the loving husband of Vicki (Thomas) Wynegar to whom he was married 27 years.
Born in York, he was a son of Thelma (Almony) Wynegar of New Freedom and the late Eugene W. Wynegar. Ron worked as a project manager with Greiner Industries, Inc. in Mount Joy for over 16 years and enjoyed hunting, shooting guns, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of Cameron County, Bucktail Rod and Gun Club, New Freedom and Seitzland Rifle Club, Bobby's Run Hunting and Fishing Club, North York County Game and Fish, and Starview Sportsman's Association in Mt. Wolf.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his two children, Russell Wynegar and wife Victoria of Red Lion, Renee, wife of Kevin Collins of Ellicott City, MD; three step-children, Christy, wife of Barry Finneyfrock, Benjamin Sterner and wife Terri, and Michael Sterner and wife Lisa; 12 grandchildren, Parker and Easton Wynegar, Charliee, Jack and Casey Collins, Justin Finneyfrock, Morgan Sterner, Grant Sterner, Ethan Diehl, Ellie Diehl, Cameron Sterner and Cole Sterner; one brother, James Wynegar and fiancé Kelli Kashner of New Freedom; brothers-in-law Dave Sterner and wife Robin, and Martin Thomas; nephews and nieces, Jamie Sterner, Jeremy Sterner and Becky Sterner.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 12PM from Grace Fellowship Church, 74 E. Forrest Ave. Shrewsbury. Interment will be held at New Freedom Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10AM until the time of Ronnie's service at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 150 Monument Rd., Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. www.HartensteinCares.com