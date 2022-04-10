On Wednesday, March 30, 2022, Ron Mohney, 72 of Lancaster, died peacefully in the loving arms of his lifetime soulmate of 51 years, Marlene Kirchner, after a brief illness. The pain in my heart is unbearable.
Born in Kittanning, PA on July 6, 1949, Ron was the son of the late H. Jay and Wilma (Rehm) Mohney.
Ron was Pop-Pop to granddaughter Brittni Delp and her 2 children Brayden and Addi.
Ron was a graduate of the wonderful class of 1967 of J.P. McCaskey H.S. and a 1970 graduate of Stevens Trade.
Ron was self-employed early on as a painter and later as a ceramic tile installer, and most recently as a shuttle bus driver for 5 years. He also dabbled in woodworking. Ron played guitar in numerous bands over the years, most notably, "Shades of Time" and the Ravens. Ron was at Woodstock all 3 days, front row seat. Two years later, the summer of '71, we met at a local "hippie" farm and it was love at first sight.
Live music was our life. We were a fixture everywhere we went; all the local restaurants/diners, the local private clubs, Post 34, Post 19, the Riverside and numerous other music venues, most notably, 50 years at Long's Park.
Together, we were one. An animal lover, Ron would go out of his way to pet a dog off in the distance. Ron was a genuine people-person, very kind, humble, and a gentle giant.
Gone is the twinkle in those baby blue eyes, the comfort of holding those big hands, and the best bear hugs in the world. Sleep tight my love, until we meet again.
Private interment will take place in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. A music celebration in Ron's honor will follow at a later date. Stay tuned! Please omit flowers, and consider making a monetary contribution towards Ron's funeral expenses. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.
