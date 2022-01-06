Ronnie Alana Accardi, born April 28, 1980 in Montclair, NJ passed January 1, 2022 at 41 years young.
She is the fiancée of Zachary Waller and absolutely the most beautiful person in the world. She cared, loved and would do anything for anybody with no second thought. The love and devotion she carried for family, friends and life is truly unmatched.
Ronnie worked for Goodwill Store and Donation Center doing what she loved most, helping people.
She is survived by her father and mother, Ronnie “Big Ron” and Nancy Miles, Jackson, PA; her sisters Loren Garofolo wife of Ralph, Egg Harbor City, NJ and Dena Mazza wife of Frank and their daughter, Grace, North Caldwell, NJ; and Ronnie’s loving sons, Gian and Ryer Accardi, Sussex County, NJ.
Love life, be tender and cherish everyone that’s close in life as she did. She will truly be missed and never forgotten. In lieu of flowers or gifts please donate to your closest charity in her name.
CARPE DIEM.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 12:00 Noon from the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 519 Walnut Street, Columbia, PA 17512 with Fr. Augustine Joseph, officiating.