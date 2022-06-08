Ronda Kim Smoker, 64, of Wellsboro, formerly of Honey Brook, passed away on June 2, 2022 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, PA. Born in Reading, She was the daughter of Margaret Ann Hoshauer Kennel and the late H. Ronald Kennel. Kim was a graduate of Twin Valley High School. She was the wife of C. Richard Smoker. They were married for 49 years. She was a retired EMT for Med Trans and volunteered at Honey Brook Ambulance. After she and husband retired to Wellsboro, she volunteered at Morris Fire Company. Kim enjoyed cooking, baking, travel, and spending time at her cabin in Blackwell.
Besides her husband and mother, she is survived by: daughters, Jennifer H. wife of Shawn G. Leaman of Gap, Holly C. Smoker of Downingtown; grandchildren, Emily, Cody, Gabbie Leaman, Silas Smoker-Rule; brothers, Ronald Keith Kennel of Honey Brook and Kevin Shane Kennel of Lewes, DE.
The funeral will be private with interment in Caernarvon Cemetery. Contributions may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Furman's Leola
