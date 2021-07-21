Ronald Z. Zimmerman, 51, of New Providence, went home to be with the Lord on Monday evening, July 19, 2021 at his home. Born in East Earl, he was the son of David S. and Martha (Zimmerman) Zimmerman. He was the loving husband of Diane (Steinhauer) Zimmerman for 30 years.
Ronald had worked as a service tech and later in the office at Martin Appliances.
In addition to his wife and parents, Ronald is survived by three sons: Ryan, husband of Lori Zimmerman; Austin, husband of Stacey Zimmerman; and Travis Zimmerman; four grandchildren: Colton, Carlie, Reagan, and Riley; and four siblings: Mervin Zimmerman, Wilma Champ, James Zimmerman, and David Zimmerman, Jr.
A funeral service will take place at Bethel Mennonite Church, 333 Fulton View Road, Quarryville, PA 17566 on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow the service in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewings will be held at the church on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.
