Ronald Winer Have Uniforms; Will Travel

Ronald Winer of Chicago, IL, died on Saturday, November 9, 2019, of cardiac arrest. Ronald was 88 years old. He was born July 18, 1931 in Lancaster, PA and was the second son of Edward Winer and Gladys Roseman Winer.
Ronald graduated from JP McCaskey High school in 1950. He served in the U.S. Army with an honorable discharge in 1955. After his discharge, Ronald went to Madison, Wisconsin to join his brother Murray Winer in the restaurant business.
Ronald was a dedicated, hard worker with a 7-day work ethic. After "The Pad" was on the road to success, Ronald moved to his next, and lifetime home in Chicago to build up his uniform business that he just started. Ronnie's motto was "Have uniforms, will travel." Ron traveled to cities throughout Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana and other states. Being a noticeably honest man, he became a very successful salesman. He took orders, with people paying him in cash or check, with delivery expected in 3 weeks. He had some catchy phrases and jokes when he called on customers. One of his favorite phrases was to sell woman a "doggie" dress – as he called it. "When you bow -WOW!
The meeting of his lifetime companion was no further than a walk down the hall. It was in his condominium, on the 6th floor, that he met Elaine Stein. They have been lifetime partners.
Ronnie enjoyed taking pictures of all the family events. In fact, the most important part of his life has been his family. He spent as much time as he could with his nephew Todd Winer, and his nieces Tracy Winer Leiterman and Shari Winer. Ron was a huge fan of all sports, especially The Chicago Bears, Bulls and Cubs.
Ron Winer had always been the kind of man that many people aspire to be. Ron had high values in life. Ron had moral character, ethics, and was always there when help was needed. Ronnie was an outstanding uncle survived by Tracy Leiterman, Todd Winer and Shari Winer. Ronnie was a remarkable brother and survived by his older brother - Murray Winer.
Services will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street (corner of W. Orange & Pine Sts.) Lancaster, PA at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Degel Israel Cemetery, Lancaster, PA.
In lieu of flowers, kindly send donations to: The Lighthouse for Visually 1850 W Roosevelt Road, Chicago, IL 60608 - 312 997 3686.
Please visit Ron's Memorial Page at: