Ronald William Delp, 75, passed away in his home on July 31, 2019. He will be greatly missed by the people who loved him: his children, Cathleen (Delp) Bassetti, Holly (Delp) Dexter, Mark Delp, Leslie (Delp) Jones, and Jennie Delp-Osicky; his grandchildren, Savannah Jones, Shane Delp, Alexander Bassetti, and Tristan Jones; his dear friends, Sandie Brown, Kim and Tony Nardella, and Lisa and Jeremy Smith; his siblings, Joyce (Delp) Himmelberger, Richard Delp, Ann (Delp) Seidel, and Mark Delp; and his other friends and relatives. Ron was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Helen (Phillips) Delp, of Reading, PA, and his brothers, Barry "Bud" and Terry "Pete" Delp.
Ron was known for many things throughout his life. Besides being a wizard at crossword puzzles, which he and Sandie enjoyed completing every week, he took in and lovingly cared for the many cats that were dropped off on his property; they will surely miss his presence, as well. Ron had a passion for acting, and starred in productions at his alma mater, Albright College. He then went on to act in and direct plays in Philadelphia, and participate in "extras" work on film shoots in the city. His children will carry with them their memories of making both scripted and impromptu home movies with him. Trains were another interest of Ron's, ever since receiving his first train set around the Christmas tree as a child. He continued the hobby of model train building throughout his life.
Ron was a private person who enjoyed a quiet, solitary life in New Providence. He always had time for his family and friends, however, and when they were together, his sense of humor always brought a smile to their faces. He had a kind heart and sensitive disposition, and the people in his life knew they could always count on him. Ron's children and grandchildren were the particular light of his life.
There is a saying, "Those who are remembered do not die." In that case, Ron will live on for many more years, because of the people who will always love him.
Funeral services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held for anyone who would like to remember Ron on Sunday, September 15th, from 12-3 PM at C.R. Lapp's Family Restaurant, 101 Fite Way, Quarryville, PA. Arrangements entrusted to Reynolds Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., www.reynoldsfuneralhome.net