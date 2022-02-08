Ronald W. Thompson, 76, of Marietta, passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at his residence. Born in Harrison Township, Allegheny County, he was the son of the late John D. and Roxie A. (Confer) Thompson. Ronald was the husband of Marry Anne (Cole) Thompson with whom he celebrated 32 years of marriage this past July 8th.
Ronald proudly served in the United States Army from 1965 to 1971. He retired from Anvil International in Columbia. Ronald served as a volunteer fire fighter in Leesburg, PA. An avid hunter and fisherman, he enjoyed painting, woodworking and model trains.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Mary Anne are two daughters, Tracey Tuttle, wife of Joe of Kansas and Tara Barnes, wife of Scott of Indiana; three grandchildren, Kayla Thompson, Kyle Bowers, and Seth Barnes; three great-grandchildren; and a sister, Charlene Claypoole, wife of Roger of Worthington, PA. He was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Dwight Claypoole.
A funeral service honoring Ronald’s life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552 on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 12 Noon. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 11 AM to 12 Noon. Interment will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy. E., Lancaster, PA 17602. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com