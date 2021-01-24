Ronald W. Neumar, 83, of Woodcrest Villa, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021. Born in Bellevue, PA he was the son of the late Wilbur and Dorothy (McDonald) Neumar and step father, John Chickenosky. He was the husband of Janet (Vietmeier) Neumar with whom he shared over 60 years of marriage.
He earned a Bachelor's degree in Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh and later worked for Bethlehem Steel Corp. as a senior manager at the Johnstown plant.
He is survived by two sons, James Neumar husband of Kimberly Spickler, Robert Neumar husband of Kathleen; six grandchildren, Jessica, Jonathan, Karly, Jacob, Nicholas and Sarah.
Services and Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ronald's memory may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 517 N. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603 or to Mennonite Home Communities Benevolent Fund, 2001 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.