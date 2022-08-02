Ronald W. Kline

Ronald "The Turtle Man" W. Kline, 88, passed away on July 28, 2022 at Masonic Villages. He was the husband of Suzanne L. (Kohr) Kline to whom he was married for 65 years.
He spent much of his professional career as a janitor for Millersville University.
Ronald was a member of Lancaster Church of the Brethren.
In his spare time, he enjoyed scuba diving, playing cards, fishing, water skiing, camping and telling jokes.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Jenny (Kline) Elmeier (companion of Michael Read) and a son, Rodney Kline.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602 on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 11:00AM. A viewing will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com (717) 394-4097
