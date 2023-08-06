Ronald W. Kendig, 72 of Lancaster passed away on July 25, 2023 at Hamilton Arms Center. He was the husband of the late Susan Keller Kendig. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Richard S. and Janet Fellenbaum Kendig.
Ron graduated from Penn Manor High School and worked as a self-employed contractor. In addition, he was a member of the Millersville V.F.W Post 7294.
He is survived by his children, Christopher husband of Crosby (Kopp) Kendig; Nicole wife of Jim Marino; grandchildren Camden Kendig, Devin and Nicholas Marino and a brother, Richard husband of Rose Kendig.
A memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 222 N. George St., Millersville, PA on Friday, August 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Mark S. Kopp, officiating. There will be no viewing, however the family will receive guests one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
