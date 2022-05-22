Ronald W. Goretzke, 87, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at ProMedica Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation, Lancaster. Born Monday, July 30, 1934, in Lancaster, he was the son of the late William and Ethel (Troop) Goretzke. He was married to Mildred J. "Millie" (Wolegemuth) Goretzke for nearly 61 years until her death on March 1, 2017.
He is survived by a son, W. Dwain Goretzke, married to Theresa, of Elizabethtown. Also surviving are two sisters: Roxene Myer, married to Donald, of Lancaster, Elizabeth (Canning) Snyder, of Lititz; four grandchildren; nine-great grandchildren, as well as Ronald's extended family and caring friends. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Dennis R. Goretzke.
A Memorial Service will begin promptly at 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Elizabethtown Brethren in Christ Church, 996 East High Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. A time of visitation with the family will be held following the services at the church on Thursday. Private interment will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ronald's honor to the Compassion Fund at Elizabethtown Brethren in Christ Church and mailed to the church address listed above.
Memories and condolences may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com